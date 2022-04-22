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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:30, April 22, 2022 - English, Full Text
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥Kalibr high-precision long-range missiles destroyed up to a battalion of enemy personnel with weapons and military equipment near Miliorativnoe railway station.
💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 3 military assets of Ukraine.
▫️1 Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near Novoselka.
▫️1 command post and 1 area of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration near Aleksandrovka was hit. Up to 80 nationalists, as well as more than 23 armoured vehicles and cars, were destroyed.
▫️1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by high-precision air-to-air missile.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 58 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 4 command posts, 3 fuel depots, and 51 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.
💥Missile troops and artillery carried out 1,285 firing missions during the night. Destroyed: 9 fuel depots, 37 command posts. 1,221 strong points, areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment.
💥Russian air defence means destroyed 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Staromaiorskoe, Yasinovataya, Staromikhailovka and Kalinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as near Aleksandrovka and Tokarevo in Kherson region.
▫️In addition, Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system crew shot down 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missile near Donetskoe.
📊In total, 140 aircraft and 106 helicopters, 520 unmanned aerial vehicles, 257 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,448 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 271 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,062 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,289 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
💥Kalibr high-precision long-range missiles destroyed up to a battalion of enemy personnel with weapons and military equipment near Miliorativnoe railway station.
💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 3 military assets of Ukraine.
▫️1 Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near Novoselka.
▫️1 command post and 1 area of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration near Aleksandrovka was hit. Up to 80 nationalists, as well as more than 23 armoured vehicles and cars, were destroyed.
▫️1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by high-precision air-to-air missile.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 58 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 4 command posts, 3 fuel depots, and 51 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.
💥Missile troops and artillery carried out 1,285 firing missions during the night. Destroyed: 9 fuel depots, 37 command posts. 1,221 strong points, areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment.
💥Russian air defence means destroyed 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Staromaiorskoe, Yasinovataya, Staromikhailovka and Kalinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as near Aleksandrovka and Tokarevo in Kherson region.
▫️In addition, Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system crew shot down 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missile near Donetskoe.
📊In total, 140 aircraft and 106 helicopters, 520 unmanned aerial vehicles, 257 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,448 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 271 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,062 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,289 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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