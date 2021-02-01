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THE ATTEMPTED GENOCIDE OF MY CHILDREN WESTON AND EMILY WYATT BY TOXIC VACCINATION IS SHOCKING AND CRIMINAL!
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160 views • February 01, 2021
This video documents the attempted genocide of my two children by the illegal acts of the CDC and its collusion with with vaccine companies that resulted in the deaths and destruction of millions of lives through unnecessary acts of toxic vaccinations.
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