White replacement is real: it is openly discussed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits
to Dani Paso
In 1900, 30% of the world’s population was White. In 2000, only 8% of the world’s population was White. What on earth happened to the White population around the world from 1900 to 2000.
Today we can safely say that Whites represent only 7% of the world’s population and is declining quite rapidly.