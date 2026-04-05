White replacement is real: it is openly discussed!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Dani Paso



In 1900, 30% of the world’s population was White. In 2000, only 8% of the world’s population was White. What on earth happened to the White population around the world from 1900 to 2000.



Today we can safely say that Whites represent only 7% of the world’s population and is declining quite rapidly.