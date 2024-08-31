Call Center Culture & Successful Phone Call with Richard Blank. The living numbers podcast #47





The interview podcast where successful people tell their stories to both teach and entertain. Expect laughter, life lessons, and a few numbers to tie it all together. Here the motto is, "Everyone is interesting if you ask the right questions."





Why is burnout destroying education?





This show is for exhausted educators who realize change is necessary to carry on in the field they love without sacrificing the life they live.





This show will teach you actionable steps to help you overcome burnout before it's too late, give you practical advice on how to avoid the pitfalls of being an educator, and help you uncover essential skills needed to be successful in the changing world of education.





Through parent calls, countless emails, and pointless meetings; Tony lives the difficult life of being a teacher, rather than waiting for help he's decided to use his experience (and the experience of others) to bring the help that's desperately needed to his fellow educators.





Did you know that Richard Blank (CEO at Costa Rica's Call Center) has the largest collection of American pinball in Costa Rica with an impressive row of 11 classic machines on free play? Not only that, but it's actually the only retro video arcade game room for employees in the BPO industry.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GrSSgJMBmU





Tune in every Monday and Thursday for impactful insights into overcoming burnout in the time it takes you to get ready for work.





CEO and Founder of Costa Rica Call Center joins the show





0:00 Pre-show

4:24 Intro

6:32 Mr. Telemundo In Costa Rica, Old School Convertible

16:49 Tri - Letter Athlete, Winning Mindset

27:15 Empathy, Gamification & TikTok

39:45 Top 5 Arcade Games

44:20 Synergy w/People

50:55 Double Down During Covid

54:58 3 Whats!? Unpopular Opinions, Life Changes & Advice

1:04:00 Where To Find Richard Blank



