The Buddha Taught That You Can Practice the Art of Deception
Brian Ruhe
Published 16 hours ago

Is deceiving people wrong? You've deceived people before. Were you in the wrong? Depends upon what your intention was.
The Grey aliens have been lying to contactees for years about scary things that didn't happen. Were they trying to scare us into behaving better and taking better care of our planet? They are far wiser and more intelligent and virtuous than us so they have the right to lie to us, just as parents lie to their children.

deception lying buddhism brian ruhe buddha

