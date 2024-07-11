BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Granny-Margaret Mackay—Seeking Truth and Justice for the Coutts Prisoners
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
112 followers
Follow
72 views • 9 months ago

July 11, 2024: My guest this week is Margaret Mackay, well known across social media as Granny-Margaret Mackay. Margaret is a lover of Truth and Freedom and has done much over the past two years to raise awareness of the plight of the four men arrested and imprisoned on dubious charges of conspiracy during the 2022 protest at the Coutts border crossing in Alberta. Two of the four men have been released, but the other two—Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert are still in remand custody where they have been held for over 877 days. They are now on trial and Margaret has been in the Lethbridge courtroom witnessing proceedings every day, along with many other friends and supporters. In this conversation, she briefly tells the story of the arrest of these men as well as how she got involved and her spiritual journey to faith.

You can follow Granny-Margaret’s frequent updates on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GrannyMargaretMackay

Also the Facebook page, Political Prisoners of Alberta:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/622318705558931/

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomtruthcourtjusticemandateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortruckerspolitical prisonersalbertacovidcoutts blockadeartur pawlowskichpcanadachp talkscoutts4couttsfourlethbridgegranny margaret mackaymargaret mackaychris carberttony olienickanthony olienickalberta remand
