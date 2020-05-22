Many Will Accept 'THE MARK OF THE BEAST' ~ It's Not A Conspiracy Anymore! 2020

The Mark of the beast is much more than a physical mark, it is a spiritual mark that determines whom you belong to. No one knows the day or the hour but we know what times we are living in. Never the less STAY CLOSE TO GOD!



Some Names and Technologies Pushing to Use COVID-19 as a Springboard to Survey and Control the World's Population, Even to Regulate Who Can Buy or Sell, i.e.: Is this leading up to the MARK OF THE BEAST?! "Only Those Who Have the Mark or the Name of the Beast or the Number of His Name." Scripture: Revelation 13:16-17