LAWFARE: VAXX 'MANDATE' IS WARFARE -- MITCH FINE

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Attorney Mitch Fine joins SGT Report to convey the FACTS about any vaccine "mandate": It's blatantly illegal and any citation of a more than 100-year old Supreme Court ruling that claims force jabbing American citizens is "legal" is LAWFARE and a LIE.