More AD over Erbil, US base, Iraqi Kurdistan.

On a video that was too short, description: Looks like a strike on the US base in Erbil.

💥Reuters, citing security sources: A coordinated attack targeting a US military base near Erbil Airport in Kurdistan, Iraq.

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly struck Orot Rabin in Hadera, Israel's largest power station. Complete power outage reported in Tel Aviv.

Orot Rabin generates 2,590 MW, roughly 19% of Israel's total electricity capacity. It sits on the Mediterranean coast, 45 km north of Tel Aviv, and feeds power to the entire central Israeli grid.

The world is now experiencing its largest oil supply shock in modern history, with the Strait of Hormuz de facto closed—threatening ~20 million barrels per day of global seaborne oil (~20% of world supply).

Historical comparison (actual lost production):

➡️Hormuz Crisis (2026): -18-20 million barrels per day at risk (pipelines offset ~2-5M)

➡️Iranian Revolution (1978): -5.5M barrels per day

➡️Yom Kippur War (1973): -4.5M barrels per day

➡️Iraq-Kuwait War (1990): -4.3M barrels per day

➡️Iran-Iraq War (1980): -4.0M barrels per day

➡️Russia-Ukraine (2022): -2.0M barrels per day

Current shock = top 2-6 COMBINED. Brent pushing $110+

Ships should show courage and head to cross the Strait of Hormuz, there's nothing to fear.

Trump to Fox News: Iran was planning to take control of the Middle East. 💩