More AD over Erbil, US base, Iraqi Kurdistan.
On a video that was too short, description: Looks like a strike on the US base in Erbil.
💥Reuters, citing security sources: A coordinated attack targeting a US military base near Erbil Airport in Kurdistan, Iraq.
🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly struck Orot Rabin in Hadera, Israel's largest power station. Complete power outage reported in Tel Aviv.
Orot Rabin generates 2,590 MW, roughly 19% of Israel's total electricity capacity. It sits on the Mediterranean coast, 45 km north of Tel Aviv, and feeds power to the entire central Israeli grid.
Adding:
The world is now experiencing its largest oil supply shock in modern history, with the Strait of Hormuz de facto closed—threatening ~20 million barrels per day of global seaborne oil (~20% of world supply).
Historical comparison (actual lost production):
➡️Hormuz Crisis (2026): -18-20 million barrels per day at risk (pipelines offset ~2-5M)
➡️Iranian Revolution (1978): -5.5M barrels per day
➡️Yom Kippur War (1973): -4.5M barrels per day
➡️Iraq-Kuwait War (1990): -4.3M barrels per day
➡️Iran-Iraq War (1980): -4.0M barrels per day
➡️Russia-Ukraine (2022): -2.0M barrels per day
Current shock = top 2-6 COMBINED. Brent pushing $110+
And: Trump's response to rising fuel prices:
Ships should show courage and head to cross the Strait of Hormuz, there's nothing to fear.
Trump to Fox News: Iran was planning to take control of the Middle East. 💩