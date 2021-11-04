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Pastors who are Freemasons: Freemasons are in allegiance to the devil
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421 views • November 04, 2021
In this video, we expose those pastors who are Freemasons, and explain why freemasonry has NOTHING to do with the Lord Jesus Christ.
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-church-and-pastors.html
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-church-and-pastors.html
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