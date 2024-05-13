Create New Account
Dr. Jason Dean Interviews Terral on the Black Star, Earth Changes, and More: May 13, 2024
Terral03.com
More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/.

 

Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

 

Dr. Jason Dean interviews Terral on the Black Star, Superplume, earth changes, and more.


Terral's Rumble Link: https://rumble.com/v4uwbrh-dr.-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-the-black-star-earth-changes-and-more-m.html


Jason’s Rumble Link: https://rumble.com/v4uuhgc-brave-tv-ep-1772-earthquakes-on-the-west-coast-aurora-cause-by-haarp-terral.html

Jason’s Podcasts: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/ti65t-532c2/BraveTV-with-Dr.-Jason-Dean-Podcast

Brave TV: https://bravetv.store/

Recent interview: https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-083

More info at https://www.terral03.com

 

Contact Terral: [email protected]

