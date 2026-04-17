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THE TOXIC TRUTH ABOUT ERYTHRITOL, PFAS & ULTRA-PROCESSED FOOD
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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A wave of new science is exposing what for decades was dismissed as background noise and Jefferey is connecting the dots. A new study on erythritol, the zero-calorie fermented sugar alcohol found in keto products and sports drinks, finds it crosses the blood-brain barrier and disrupts the brain's vascular function in ways that may increase stroke risk. It entered the food supply under the FDA's broadly permissive "Generally Recognized as Safe" designation, meaning it was never rigorously reviewed. For now, Jaxen's advice is simple: read your labels.


Harder to avoid are forever chemicals,  and new research is raising urgent concerns about their impact on developing babies. A study on PFDA, a common PFAS compound, finds it may disrupt the liver enzyme CYP26, which regulates vitamin A levels in pregnant women. That disruption, researchers warn, could interfere with a critical signaling pathway for fetal development, potentially contributing to craniofacial birth defects like cleft palate and craniosynostosis, which already account for roughly a third of all congenital birth defects worldwide. Scientists are calling this a significant mechanistic finding.


On the food side, a major new study finds that every 10% increase in ultra-processed food calories during pregnancy is linked to an 11% higher risk of preterm birth and a 5% higher risk of preeclampsia, two of the leading causes of maternal and newborn death in the US. The kicker: the old USDA food pyramid was actively steering Americans toward these same foods for decades, a problem compounded by the fact that RFK Jr. inherited a 453-page food directive largely written by food industry lobbyists when he took office.


Jeferrey ties these findings to the broader MAHA Initiative, noting that the Trump administration directed HHS to examine environmental toxins, particularly their effects on pregnant women and children, from day one. He argues that the political resistance Kennedy faces in doing this work stands in stark contrast to the silence of previous administrations, which approved forever chemicals, bisphenols, fluoride, and artificial dyes without serious scrutiny. Practical takeaways from the segment: filter your drinking water, ditch nonstick cookware, and check ingredient labels for erythritol.

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