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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-30-20201 Australia Truckies, Protests And Freedom
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350 views • August 30, 2021
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Solutions to the situation we are in are few it seems. Can we end this without violence as we have seen being tried?
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/08/27/chilling-vaccinated-australians-to-be-granted-new-freedom-government-sanctioned-hour-of-recreation/
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Solutions to the situation we are in are few it seems. Can we end this without violence as we have seen being tried?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/08/27/chilling-vaccinated-australians-to-be-granted-new-freedom-government-sanctioned-hour-of-recreation/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-preview.redd.it/2S23kDi4Rragud0nVpCiDCSgM27BgoSOTz0A5nzsMOI.jpg?auto=webp&;s=80d1afec0e3fc2f21274a3d0ce8861e8b5e5f4a7
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