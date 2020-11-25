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TruNews Pays Brooklyn Synagogue $15,000 COVID Fine
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145 views • November 25, 2020
Nov 24, 2020
TruNews
Rick Wiles and crew talk about TruNews assisting a Jewish synagogue in Brooklyn, New York as a symbol of unity in support for freedom of religion under the U.S. Constitution, the distancing of Sidney Powell from the Trump legal team, Trump's chances of securing a second term, lockdown protests around the nation Russian/American navy standoff in Russian territorial waters and China's response among other current topics for November 24, 2020.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-pays-brooklyn-synagogue-15-000-covid-fine
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Rick Wiles and crew talk about TruNews assisting a Jewish synagogue in Brooklyn, New York as a symbol of unity in support for freedom of religion under the U.S. Constitution, the distancing of Sidney Powell from the Trump legal team, Trump's chances of securing a second term, lockdown protests around the nation Russian/American navy standoff in Russian territorial waters and China's response among other current topics for November 24, 2020.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-pays-brooklyn-synagogue-15-000-covid-fine
https://www.trunews.com/
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