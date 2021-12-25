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Just the Tip
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21 views • December 25, 2021
Both Gates & Fauci say that getting circumcised dramatically lowers your chance of catching HIV. Now that we know the truth about the "HIV theory", why are they saying this? What are their motives?
SOURCES Fauci Snip https://youtu.be/FNvUWJOedkA
Gates Snip https://youtu.be/_ovf8GYfNbw
the Real Anthony Fauci https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Real-Anthony-Fauci-Audiobook/B09LVXS3L4
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
SOURCES Fauci Snip https://youtu.be/FNvUWJOedkA
Gates Snip https://youtu.be/_ovf8GYfNbw
the Real Anthony Fauci https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Real-Anthony-Fauci-Audiobook/B09LVXS3L4
FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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