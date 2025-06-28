FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 4:24; 6:13; Hebrews 4:1, 20250628

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Warning: JEHOVAH is a Spiritually-Jealous and Consuming Fire!

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy, Heavenly Father, and JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SHEPHERD in Psalm 23;1 and 80:1! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Everlasting Love upon me!

Thank You, Glorious Father for reminding me of Your Holy Scriptures and the need to fear You. Holy Father, I repent of any sin of omission that I have committed against You, and pray that You will please forgive and cleanse me because of the shed Blood of my LORD Jesus Christ at Calvary! Your Holy Scriptures warn me that:

24. You, the LORD my JEHOVAH are a consuming fire, even a jealous JEHOVAH.

13. That I shalt fear Thee, the LORD my JEHOVAH, and serve Thee, and shalt swear by Thee, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SHEPHERD’s Name.

1. Therefore, shalt I fear, lest, the promise being left us of entering into Your Rest, any of us should come short of it. Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SHEPHERD for these timely warnings. Please, allow your Holy Spirit to empower me to study, fear, and obey Your commandments so that I am not consumed by fire, but will forever be saved in the Gracious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 4:24; 6:13; Hebrews 4:1; Psalm 23:1; 80:1, (Personalized KJV)

