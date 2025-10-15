Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (9)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on October 14, 2025.





Christian persecution is a sign of the end times prophesied by Christ in Matthew 5:11; Matthew 10:22, Matthew 24:9; John 16:2 and in Revelation 14:13 and Revelation 20:4.





"The Catholic Church has persecuted ... when she thinks it is good to use physical force she will use it... Will the Catholic Church give bond that she will not persecute?... The Catholic Church gives no bonds for her good behaviour." -Western Watchman, Dec. 24, 1908





"The church may by divine right confiscate the property of heretics, imprison their person, and condemn them to flames. In our age, the right to inflict the severest penalties, even death, belongs to the church. There is no graver offense than heresy, therefore it must be rooted out." - Public Eccliastical, Vol. 2, p.142.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





The decree set forth in the year 1229 A.D.... places Bible on The Index of Forbidden Books. The doctrine withholds "it is forbidden for laymen (common man) to read the Old and New Testaments. - We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." Pope Gregory IX, Anno. Chr. 1229





The church Council of Tarragona ruled that: "No one may possess the books of the Old and New Testaments in the Romance language, and if anyone possesses them he must turn them over to the local bishop within eight days after the promulgation of this decree, so they may be burned." D. Lortsch, Histoire de la Bible en France, 1910, p.14.





Satan’s rage towards Christians, as shown in Revelation 12, has been on-going for centuries when the Vatican’s evil babylonian roman catholic church launched the 4th crusade and the inquisitions against Christians with approximately 100 million CHRISTIANS being persecuted, tortured and MURDERED by satan’s babylonian roman catholic church according to Brief Bible Readings, page 16.





But do not get discouraged as this persecution of Christians was prophesied by Christ as one of the end times signs that will precede His glorious return in the clouds of heaven. As Christ says in Luke 21:28 And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.





