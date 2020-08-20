INFRARED GUN: THIS IS HAPPENING TO YOUR BRAIN...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To see more videos subscribe here: https://bit.ly/3dPkLsq
===================
Does the infrared affect your pineal gland? Would you stop allowing them to shoot the rays directly to your forehead, and allow them your hand or other parts of your body instead? Watch this video to the end and tell us what you think. Do not forget to subscribe and share.