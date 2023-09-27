Mike Davis shares his theory on the timing of Sen. Menendez’s indictment

Mike Davis shares his theory on the timing of Sen. Menendez’s indictmentArticle III Project Founder and President Mike Davis says he believes the political push behind indicting Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) for bribery and corruption is punishment for the Congressman opposing “the Obama-Biden policy of cozying up to Iran.” “If taking bribes from foreign governments is disqualifying and should get you thrown in prison, why is President Biden sitting in the White House right now?” Davis questions.

