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THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 37: Solomon's Apostasy
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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32 views • July 30, 2022

Solomon started his reign by consolidating his kingdom and fulfilling his father’s demand for revenge. His first political endeavor was to disregard God’s commandment by marrying the daughter of Pharaoh.

Solomon went to worship at Gibeon, and despite his mixed devotion, the Lord responded by giving him supernatural wisdom. Solomon became involved with the Kabbalah after the temple was built. His biggest legacy was contributing to the theology of the future Antichrist. He took the Kabbalistic number 666, demanded tribute according to it, and even arranged his throne after the number. Solomon established the world’s largest harem with 700 wives and 300 concubines.

He wrote the books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes before he became completely reprobate. The Song of Solomon shows his sexual inclination. Solomon’s love for heathen women turned his heart away from the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and he ended his life worshiping at the altars of demon gods and partaking in human sacrifice. He was given every advantage and he chose to use it in the service of Lucifer.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1826.pdf

RLJ-1826 -- SEPTEMBER 19, 2021

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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