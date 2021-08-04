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Dr. Joseph Mercola Is Deleting 25 years of work
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294 views • August 04, 2021
Usurpers and those who assume illegitimate, unconstitutional powers attack truth speakers relentlessly, hounding truth sayers using every available means, including agencies under their "control". Such is the case with Dr. Joseph Mercola. After 25 years of work, posting to his website that has helped countless numbers of individuals, Dr. Mercola will be deleting the site's contents in 48 hours from August 4, 2021. Why? Dr. Mercola explains in an article at Truth. Based. Media, along with information on his website.
In this episode of "Hamner It Out", Suzanne takes a look at Dr. Mercola's statements and presents a video where Dr. Mercola explains his reasons.
https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/08/04/dr-joseph-mercola-why-i-am-deleting-all-content-after-48-hours/
https://www.mercola.com/
In this episode of "Hamner It Out", Suzanne takes a look at Dr. Mercola's statements and presents a video where Dr. Mercola explains his reasons.
https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/08/04/dr-joseph-mercola-why-i-am-deleting-all-content-after-48-hours/
https://www.mercola.com/
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