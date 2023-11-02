Create New Account
Dead Israeli soldiers and US Marines transported by helicopter out of Gaza
17 Israeli Zionist soldiers and 26 US Delta Marines who died at the hands of Palestinian Hamas fighters were transported by helicopter out of Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam Brigade also destroyed several tanks in the faculty of Agriculture in the battle at Beit Hanoun.

