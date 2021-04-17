Gold-Backed Crypto Will Be Winner

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4/16/2021 Prof. Steve Hanke, economist of John Hopkins predicts new cryptocurrencies backed by gold will emerge and be used as private currencies. These gold-backed cryptos will push aside current cryptos which are only regarded as speculative assets. The current cryptos are volatile in price and have high transaction costs therefore they are not suitable to be used as private currencies.