Foreknowledge Of Londonistan Ten Years Prior And Of The Attack Upon The USS Liberty
First Aid on a Stab Wound 🚑🔪
If someone has been stabbed and the knife is still in place, DO NOT REMOVE IT! Pulling it out could cause severe bleeding and more damage. Instead, follow this method to stabilize the wound until help arrives:
1️⃣ Take a SAM splint and cut a piece about 25 cm (10 inches) long.
2️⃣ Cover the sharp edges with duct tape for safety.
3️⃣ Cut along the long edge every inch (to the middle), fold the flaps upward, and roll it into a circular shape.
4️⃣ Place this stabilizing ring over the knife and secure it with duct tape to keep it from moving.
This prevents unnecessary movement and buys time for emergency care. 🚑 Always call emergency services immediately!
