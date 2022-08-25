Cortes: The Biden Regime is Creating a Depression that will Destroy American Citizens’ Way of Life:

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIDEN ECONOMY: 20 Million Americans Behind on Electric Bills – Facing Electricity Being Shut Off:https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/biden-economy-20-million-americans-behind-electric-bills-facing-electricity-shut-off/
A ‘Tsunami of Shutoffs’: 20 Million US Homes Are Behind on Energy Bills..
Surging electricity prices spur worst-ever crisis in late utility payments.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-23/can-t-pay-utility-bills-20-million-us-homes-behind-on-payments-facing-shutoffs