Stew Peters: 2.5 MILLION Excess US Deaths per MONTH! Gov Source. Vaxx Death Numbers.

Vaxx Death Numbers.FULL SHOW: NEW EPIDEMIC: People DROPPING DEAD From VAXX! So MANY DEATHS: Media Can No Longer HIDE TRUTH! March 2023. https://rumble.com/v2beoey-new-epidemic-people-dropping-dead-from-vaxx-so-many-deaths-media-can-no-lon.html

AND Mirrored:

https://www.brighteon.com/3c45c6e9-e5da-421c-b4fa-e159f0f4dfed

"Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is back with Stew to report that as deaths soar the mainstream media can no longer conceal the truth about the deadly vaccines!"