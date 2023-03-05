Create New Account
Stew Peters: 2.5 MILLION Excess US Deaths per MONTH! Gov Source. Vaxx Death Numbers.
365 views
EnergyMe333
Published 20 hours ago |
Vaxx Death Numbers.FULL SHOW: NEW EPIDEMIC: People DROPPING DEAD From VAXX! So MANY DEATHS: Media Can No Longer HIDE TRUTH! March 2023. https://rumble.com/v2beoey-new-epidemic-people-dropping-dead-from-vaxx-so-many-deaths-media-can-no-lon.html

AND Mirrored:

https://www.brighteon.com/3c45c6e9-e5da-421c-b4fa-e159f0f4dfed

"Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is back with Stew to report that as deaths soar the mainstream media can no longer conceal the truth about the deadly vaccines!"

Keywords
healthvaccinepandemicepidemicmortalityvaxxstew petersexcess death

