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The David Knight Show (12May20 Full Show)
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36 views • May 12, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:24 Inmates infect themselves with COVID to get out of jail, business owners put in jail to keep community safe from COVID
— 00:13:54 China is taking a bite out US meat supply (UP 400%) while production FALL 40%. Starvation & famine are being used as a political weapon
— 00:38:06 Testing, tracking, arrest has already come to Canada
— 00:41:57 HR6666 - testing, tracking, arrest coming to schools, churches, homes
— 01:07:53 Apple & Google partner with military AI for contact tracing
— 01:31:06 Seattle cop fired for supporting Constitution
— 01:54:54 Allegations that new COVID vaccine elements cause sterility in 97% of women
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:24 Inmates infect themselves with COVID to get out of jail, business owners put in jail to keep community safe from COVID
— 00:13:54 China is taking a bite out US meat supply (UP 400%) while production FALL 40%. Starvation & famine are being used as a political weapon
— 00:38:06 Testing, tracking, arrest has already come to Canada
— 00:41:57 HR6666 - testing, tracking, arrest coming to schools, churches, homes
— 01:07:53 Apple & Google partner with military AI for contact tracing
— 01:31:06 Seattle cop fired for supporting Constitution
— 01:54:54 Allegations that new COVID vaccine elements cause sterility in 97% of women
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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