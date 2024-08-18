The flood of migrants is to destabilize countries so they can institute digital ID's, Jim Ferguson

“They are allowing them to come in. “They're encouraging them to come in through… agencies like the United Nations [UN]. “They're watching all all of this unravel, and then they're going to offer a solution. “The solution will be greater security clampdowns, digital ID’s, Central Bank Digital Currencies [CBDC's] and 15-minutes Smart Cities. “What's happening in the United Kingdom right now is completely unprecedented. “We're seeing ordinary British people... worried about their communities being destabilized by massive illegal immigration. “These people that are coming in, they're they're NOT asylum seekers.” “It’s NOT women and children fleeing war-torn countries. “These are young military-age men. “There has to be something else going on. “Our countries, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as other countries in Europe, across the world, who have globalists infesting their parliaments and governments, are being exposed to this quite deliberately. “It is by design. “They are looking to cause destabilization within our… countries.”

Jim Ferguson tells Stew Peters on 13 Aug 2024.

The full interview, titled "TERROR in the UK: UK Stasi Jailing for “Speech Code” Violations! Conservatives labeled “Terrorists”, is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5aq491-terror-in-the-uk-uk-stasi-jailing-for-speech-code-violations-conservatives-.html

Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/