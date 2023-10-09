MARKET UPDATE---THE INSANITY CONTINUES!

THE INSANITY CONTINUES! THE BOND MARKET IS CLOSED TODAY DAH! YOUB ETTER GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW. THE EVIL BASTARDS CONTROLS THE WORLD MARKETS WILL FLIP IT WHEN YOU LEAST EXPECT IT. THE ONLY SAFE AREA IS METALS. THE OCCULT ELITE ARE BUYING THEM RIGHT NOW AND THAT'S WHY THEY'VE PULLED THEIR VALUE DOWN IN THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...