BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bishop Richard Williamson and Nick Kollerstrom (Full Interview)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
76 views • August 29, 2020
This interview took place during the summer of 2010 while BW was under an order of silence from the Head of the Catholic SSPX order, Bishop Fellay.
As Bishop Williamson was expelled by order of Bishop Fellay from the SSPX in October 2012 it can now be released.
BW's expulsion has created a crisis for all priests within the SSPX as they now have to face the fact that the teaching of the staunchest defender of the principles on which the society was founded is no longer acceptable to its leadership.
Many SSPX (and laity) believe that Fellay has sacrificed principle in order to make the order acceptable to the mainstream Judaised Catholic Church. That he has turned against the express commands of Archbishop Lefebvre, the society's founder.

Mankind has been mesmerised into losing its bearings but the spell will be broken, the deceptions exposed and the truth shall set us free.

Bishop Richard Williamson is a rare breed, a clergyman who is prepared to tell the truth despite the consequences. He doesn't work for the father of Lies, unlike the majority of the Clergy.

John 8:32 :
“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
King James Version (KJV)

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLlaK7H3ZFo
David Joseph YT
Keywords
liessatantruthjewsislamnwo911false flagsww2atheismcatholicismprotestantismbishop richard williamson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
Federal Judge Strikes Down New York&#8217;s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Federal Judge Strikes Down New York’s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Douglas Harrington
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy