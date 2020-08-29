Bishop Richard Williamson and Nick Kollerstrom (Full Interview)

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As Bishop Williamson was expelled by order of Bishop Fellay from the SSPX in October 2012 it can now be released.
BW's expulsion has created a crisis for all priests within the SSPX as they now have to face the fact that the teaching of the staunchest defender of the principles on which the society was founded is no longer acceptable to its leadership.
Many SSPX (and laity) believe that Fellay has sacrificed principle in order to make the order acceptable to the mainstream Judaised Catholic Church. That he has turned against the express commands of Archbishop Lefebvre, the society's founder.
Mankind has been mesmerised into losing its bearings but the spell will be broken, the deceptions exposed and the truth shall set us free.
Bishop Richard Williamson is a rare breed, a clergyman who is prepared to tell the truth despite the consequences. He doesn't work for the father of Lies, unlike the majority of the Clergy.
John 8:32 :
“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
King James Version (KJV)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLlaK7H3ZFo
David Joseph YT