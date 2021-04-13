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Weaver V3 Elevates the Ruger 10/22 Collector's Series 2nd Edition
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72 views • April 13, 2021
Landed another Weaver V3, the awesome little VLPVO 1-3x to replace the capable, but inelegant Simmons optic on my Project Appleseed Ruger 10/22 Collector's Series 2nd Edition . And adopt a different BSZ.

How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22 LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ

0:00 Weaver V3
0:23 Project Appleseed
1:00 Elevating Ruger
1:17 Simmons 4x
2:31 Ring Spacing
2:54 BSZ 200 Yards
3:54 BSZ 100 Yards
7:38 Zeroing
13:07 AQT
14:51 AQT Score
15:52 50 Yards
16:43 50 Yards Score
17:18 100 Yards
18:31 100 Yards Score
19:48 Conclusion
Keywords
zeroweaver v3
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy