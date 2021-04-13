Weaver V3 Elevates the Ruger 10/22 Collector's Series 2nd Edition

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How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22 LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ
0:00 Weaver V3
0:23 Project Appleseed
1:00 Elevating Ruger
1:17 Simmons 4x
2:31 Ring Spacing
2:54 BSZ 200 Yards
3:54 BSZ 100 Yards
7:38 Zeroing
13:07 AQT
14:51 AQT Score
15:52 50 Yards
16:43 50 Yards Score
17:18 100 Yards
18:31 100 Yards Score
19:48 Conclusion