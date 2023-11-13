Create New Account
Weaponized healthcare and legal frameworks for state-sponsored biochemical warfare
Save The West
Published 20 hours ago

This is recorded at "Let the science speak" event at 4th of October 2023 in Iceland.

Speakers Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt explain their findings, both regarding the content of the so-called vaccines as well as the surprising legal frameworks that makes this all possible.

Keywords
science vaccination vaccine legal healthcare pandemic biowarfare covid-19 covid

