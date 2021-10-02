Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why Medications Can Never Be Safe (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.01.14)

The show's title is Why Medications Can Never Be Safe.

Dr. Daniels discusses the scientific methods used to determine drug safety, the information needed to recommend and use a substance safely and how this information is systematically withheld from the Doctor and the patient. Learn how to make sure your therapies, natural or otherwise, are safe. Tune in to find out.

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

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