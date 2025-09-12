Finding Relief via Crystal Fusion Light

With Mike Broadwell, founder, SolaraGem

https://solaragem.com/

We at Freedom Hub have platformed a lot of experts warning of Telecom’s rogue deployment of antennas outside our bedrooms, classrooms, offices, parks and appliances - including in our cars. But electromagnetic frequency is not inherently dangerous. Indeed, several of our guests have explained the benefits of frequency or energy healing technologies. This week we explore this mode via crystals.

Past 40? Don't have the energy you used to? Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Light is the source of all life on earth and is the foundational piece of the SolaraGem system. Formed from the same minerals as found in our bodies, the crystalline structures formed over thousands of years transmit information that affects us at a core level. Mimicking the light of the sun, the SolarGem system features a full spectrum, incoherent, polychromatic light source which is then run through special combinations of crystals and color (along with brainwave frequencies), for pain relief, emotional release, and detox via biofield realignment, leaving users deeply grounded after a single session.

Pain, confusion, and emotional overwhelm often arise when the body’s energy field loses coherence. This can happen through stress, trauma, overthinking, or physical injury. SolaraGem is a stand-alone modality, but it also can be paired with bodywork, energy healing, somatic therapies, and coaching.

A member of the International Light Association, Mike, has been interviewed by the great Dr. Tom Cowan, and operates related health businesses involving structured water and filtration. He exhibited at National Health Federation’s conference in Dallas last Spring, wowing attendees by the effectiveness of his on-site demonstrations - including on cohost Frohman.