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Dr Carrie Madej: Det finns ingen pandemi!
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63 views • December 19, 2020
Testerna är fake och vaccinet är farligt.
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is a Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. She is accepting new patients.
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is a internal medicine specialist in McDonough, GA. Dr. Madej completed a residency at Mercer University The Med Center Of Central Ga. She currently practices at Phoenix Medical Group of Georgia, LLC.
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is a Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. She is accepting new patients.
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is a internal medicine specialist in McDonough, GA. Dr. Madej completed a residency at Mercer University The Med Center Of Central Ga. She currently practices at Phoenix Medical Group of Georgia, LLC.
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