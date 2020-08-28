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Is Self-Defense Now A Crime?
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117 views • August 28, 2020
17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with first degree murder after defending himself from multiple violent rioters in Kenosha WI. This follows a disturbing trend of Americans being charged with felonies for standing up for themselves against the BLM mob.
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