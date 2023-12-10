DEADLY TOXINS FOUND IN FAST FOOD | The HighWire with Del Bigtree

Moms Across America Executive Director, Zen Honeycutt, breaks down the groundbreaking study her organization helped sponsor testing 21 of the biggest fast food chains and the horrifying levels of deadly toxins, heavy metals and chemicals they found including glyphosate. In addition, they found that these foods are deficient in key nutrients necessary for mental health.





