"AIR IN Aminor" (PURCELL) & "MISTRESS WINTER'S JUMP"(DOWNLAND) GUITAR RECORDING FOR SALE (EXCERPTS)

The full recording is available for purchase and sample listen here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/henry-purcell-john-dowland-baroque-renaissance-guitar
My full 1-hour CD (pictured in thumbnail) will be available soon on eBay. My other one-hour CDs & books can be found at my website: https://pianoguitarnoel.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.