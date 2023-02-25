Hans Trooper sings with his rock band in a bar in May of 2011

My name is Hans Trooper, and I'm a singer, and a dancer, and I was performing with my rock band, in a country hotel bar in May of 2011.
Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper
Hans Trooper 2011 copyright. ©
Hans Trooper 2011 tous droits réservés. ©
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.