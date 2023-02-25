Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hans Trooper sings with his rock band in a bar in May of 2011
13 views
channel image
Hans Trooper
Published Yesterday |

My name is Hans Trooper, and I'm a singer, and a dancer, and I was performing with my rock band, in a country hotel bar in May of 2011.

 

Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper 


Hans Trooper 2011 copyright. ©


Hans Trooper 2011 tous droits réservés. ©

Keywords
hotsingermanlyperformerfrontmanhanstroopersergeanttrooper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket