United By Stoke Building Your T Shirt Branding Step By Step



So another episode and Shane is in the Building, and we are talking about the road taken from Step 1 of "hey I want to print a T-shirt" to ok I sold all those T-shirts and I want to re print, and so on and so forth. From 1 shirt to 10 shirts to 100 shirts then adding to your brand as each level you hit in your company.



What does it take? How does it work? What is the first step, how do you grow it, how do you sell it?



These are all questions we get from people wanting to know our process and these are all the question we have come across as we grow each step of this brand. There is always something new to attempt to overcome grow and get to the next step in ever growing your brand and company.



Nothing is straight forward and honestly nothing is easy, but if you have some skills, if you have hustle, if you have trust, and most of all if you believe in yourself and in the process (which WILL NOT HAPPEN OVERNIGHT) sky is the limit.



The biggest take away we have is simple enjoy the process, have fun with it, create a community and build it day by day



Appreciate the time squad as always we go live every morning on Tik Tok and check out the store here



www.raven425.com