BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPISODE 463: FORMULA FOR SUCCESS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5804 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 23 hours ago

Major policy, investigative, and public-health battles are accelerating across America.


With 700+ vaccine-related bills introduced nationwide in just the opening months of this year, Dawn Richardson of the National Vaccine Information Center joins The HighWire to explain what’s driving this unprecedented legislative surge — and what it could mean for states, families, and the future of health policy.


We also examine newly surfaced Epstein-file communications raising renewed questions about the relationship between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. Documents suggest their interactions may have been more extensive than previously acknowledged, fueling fresh scrutiny over Epstein’s global network and the powerful figures connected to it.


Plus, Jefferey Jaxen premieres the newest installment of Jefferey Jaxen Investigates: The Great American Food Fight, exploring historic structural changes underway in the American food system. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo joins live to discuss the state’s new Healthy Florida initiative targeting chemicals and contaminants in the food supply — and why the nation is watching closely.


Guests: Dawn Richardson, Matthew Lysiak, and FL Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo

Keywords
newsthehighwirejeffereyjaxen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

Lance D Johnson
A PAIN IN THE NECK may signal underlying hypertension, sometimes indicating a medical emergency

A PAIN IN THE NECK may signal underlying hypertension, sometimes indicating a medical emergency

Lance D Johnson
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The hidden health epidemic in your home: How mold exposure silently undermines your health

The hidden health epidemic in your home: How mold exposure silently undermines your health

Zoey Sky
6 Herbal supplements that help lower cholesterol naturally

6 Herbal supplements that help lower cholesterol naturally

Laura Harris
Good fats vs. bad fats: New study reveals how the body processes them differently

Good fats vs. bad fats: New study reveals how the body processes them differently

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy