EPISODE 463: FORMULA FOR SUCCESS

With 700+ vaccine-related bills introduced nationwide in just the opening months of this year, Dawn Richardson of the National Vaccine Information Center joins The HighWire to explain what’s driving this unprecedented legislative surge — and what it could mean for states, families, and the future of health policy.





We also examine newly surfaced Epstein-file communications raising renewed questions about the relationship between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. Documents suggest their interactions may have been more extensive than previously acknowledged, fueling fresh scrutiny over Epstein’s global network and the powerful figures connected to it.





Plus, Jefferey Jaxen premieres the newest installment of Jefferey Jaxen Investigates: The Great American Food Fight, exploring historic structural changes underway in the American food system. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo joins live to discuss the state’s new Healthy Florida initiative targeting chemicals and contaminants in the food supply — and why the nation is watching closely.





Guests: Dawn Richardson, Matthew Lysiak, and FL Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo