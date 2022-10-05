Create New Account
【G-Times News】Khamenei “Shows Up” on Social Media Using 5-Year-Old Photos
https://gnews.org/post/p1t0j2e1b

After being “announced” dead by Miles Guo on Sept 27th, Khamenei, the current supreme leader of Iran kept silent until October 3rd, when his social media account posted photos showing him attending “a joint graduation ceremony for the cadets studying in the academies of the Armed Forces.”. There were even some popular social media accounts that posted corresponding information claiming that “Supreme Leader Khamenei blames the United States and “the Zionist regime” in Israel for the “riots” in Iran.”

warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

