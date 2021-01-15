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002 Your Local Food Bank Won't Be Able To Help You Anymore...
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1129 views • January 15, 2021
On This episode of The Man Made Survival Show, we talk about how the Covid19 pandemic has devastated local economies and thousands, if not millions, have become dependent on food banks to make ends meet.
Sadly, food banks are using all their resources and it's possible they'll have to shut down early to mid 2021.
As Americans adapt, then best form to survive is to utilize and develop new forms of farming; as it will become the lifeline that may get us by.
Always Ready!
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Sadly, food banks are using all their resources and it's possible they'll have to shut down early to mid 2021.
As Americans adapt, then best form to survive is to utilize and develop new forms of farming; as it will become the lifeline that may get us by.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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