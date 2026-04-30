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He Came to Set the Captives Free: Overcome the Great Red Dragon
Revelation 12:10 KJV
[10] And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.
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