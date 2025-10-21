The Muslim Activist – Hassan Aoun

Hassan Aoun, or “Cash” as his friends refer to him, shares with Eileen one phone call changed the trajectory of his life. He is recognized nationwide as the Muslim Activist standing up and speaking out for American Christians especially in his hometown of Dearborn, Michigan.





Follow Hass Cash on Facebook and support his campaign to unseat US Representative Rashida Tlaib in the 12th Congressional District.





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.