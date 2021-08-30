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We are Being Lied to In Many Ways - At Least 10-12 Major Ways - 8-30-21
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1 view • August 30, 2021
We are Being Lied to In Many Ways - At Least 10-12 Major Ways - 8-30-21
Video Sources - https://www.brighteon.com/ea5ba0df-c3ba-4054-88af-33082fa7c6e6
https://news.usc.edu/178979/business-closures-covid-19-pandemic-united-states-gdp-losses/
https://www.amazon.com/Fraud-Strategy-Behind-Media-Didnt/dp/1402202520
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/28/us/soldiers-killed-in-afghanistan.html?auth=link-dismiss-google1tap
https://news.gallup.com/poll/195716/americans-trust-political-leaders-public-new-lows.aspx
https://nicksintel.wordpress.com/2021/08/28/08-28-2021-notes-from-live-call-today/
https://realrawnews.com/?fbclid=IwAR0uIV8svYNGId_FHERNSOH72oJhiIw25hJ5TkpMB4MWqbMN-jc120qXWNs
https://news.usc.edu/178979/business-closures-covid-19-pandemic-united-states-gdp-losses/
There is so much more but you get the idea - just being honest and lawful in this world would change it for the better….
Video Sources - https://www.brighteon.com/ea5ba0df-c3ba-4054-88af-33082fa7c6e6
https://news.usc.edu/178979/business-closures-covid-19-pandemic-united-states-gdp-losses/
https://www.amazon.com/Fraud-Strategy-Behind-Media-Didnt/dp/1402202520
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/28/us/soldiers-killed-in-afghanistan.html?auth=link-dismiss-google1tap
https://news.gallup.com/poll/195716/americans-trust-political-leaders-public-new-lows.aspx
https://nicksintel.wordpress.com/2021/08/28/08-28-2021-notes-from-live-call-today/
https://realrawnews.com/?fbclid=IwAR0uIV8svYNGId_FHERNSOH72oJhiIw25hJ5TkpMB4MWqbMN-jc120qXWNs
https://news.usc.edu/178979/business-closures-covid-19-pandemic-united-states-gdp-losses/
There is so much more but you get the idea - just being honest and lawful in this world would change it for the better….
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