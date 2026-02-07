She Said - Hollywood's Humiliating #metoo Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She Said might be the most hypocritical movie ever made. It venerates the media and the #metoo movement; it also doesn't help that it's a terrible film. Timestamps: Over use of music: 00:00 Watching She Said is torture: 02:34 Hollywood morally enlightens us: 09:33 She Said is soul crushingly boring: 15:03 Hollywood humiliated: 17:40 Empty silence and looking at screens: 20:08 Mr. Reflection's reflection: 25:50 The reality of the metoo movement: 26:43 She Said bombs: 40:39