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THE COMING ECONOMIC MELTDOWN - AND HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF - WITH GUEST PHILIP PATRICK
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RonPaulLibertyReport

Ron Paul Liberty Report

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Government spending is through the roof. A few trillion for "Covid," a few tens of billions for "Ukraine" and a massive military budget. Americans are feeling inflation every time they go to the gas station, the grocery store, anywhere. US actions overseas threaten the dollar as the world's reserve currency. In these treacherous times, what can we do? Birch Gold's Precious Metals Specialist has some thoughts in today's Liberty Report.

To learn more about how Birch Gold Group can help you protect your savings, viewers of the Liberty Report can request a free info kit at https://birchgold.com/ron.
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foodrussiaeconomyfederal reservegoldronpaullibertyreportsilverinflationgaspricescovidron paul liberty reportphilip patrick
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