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Ginger Breggin Debuts as Co-host with Peter on ReFounding America TV in a New Year’s Spiritual Celebration with the Amazing Physicians Kirk and Kimberly Milhoan.
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3782 views • December 31, 2021
For the first time, producer Ginger Breggin joins her husband Peter on air on their weekly television/radio show, ReFounding America, with plans for regularly appearing with him. She does so with a remarkable couple as their guests, medical doctors Kirk and Kimberly Milhoan, who are committed to living their lives together as guided by God with devotion to service and to the truth. The two couples share experiences in taking on establishment medicine and politics during COVID, leaning on their spouse and on God for strength, and trying to live without compromising truth or God’s purpose for them. In sharing with each other and their wonderful audience, the two couples offer an opportunity for exploring how to live life honorably and to the fullest.
Kimberly Milhoan MD and Kirk Milhoan MD website https://gcsmaui.org/
Buy the Breggins' book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey at
https://www.WeAreThePrey.com or online bookstores everywhere.
Kimberly Milhoan MD and Kirk Milhoan MD website https://gcsmaui.org/
Buy the Breggins' book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey at
https://www.WeAreThePrey.com or online bookstores everywhere.
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