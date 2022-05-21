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NEW SCIENCE SHOWS MASK HARMS. from TheHIghwire.com
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24 views • May 21, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-science-shows-mask-harms/
The mask insanity may have reached its peak this week when unmasked stage actress, Patti LuPone, unleashed a tirade on an audience member for letting her mask slide below her nose, despite the lack of studies from the CDC proving mask efficacy against the spread of Covid-19. In fact, a new study out of Italy concluded that wearing a mask increases levels of inhaled CO2.
#PattiLupone #MaskEfficacy #MaskInsanity
POSTED: May 20, 2022
The mask insanity may have reached its peak this week when unmasked stage actress, Patti LuPone, unleashed a tirade on an audience member for letting her mask slide below her nose, despite the lack of studies from the CDC proving mask efficacy against the spread of Covid-19. In fact, a new study out of Italy concluded that wearing a mask increases levels of inhaled CO2.
#PattiLupone #MaskEfficacy #MaskInsanity
POSTED: May 20, 2022
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